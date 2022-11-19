Ensure transparency, accountability in all affairs of university: President

President M Abdul Hamid today asked the university authorities to ensure transparency and accountability in all activities as he addressed the Dhaka University’s 53rd Convocation Ceremony here today.

“Transparency and accountability must be ensured in every work of the university,” President Abdul Hamid, also the chancellor of the university, told the function, where he also emphasized on giving priority to merit and competence in any recruitment, including the recruitment of teachers.

“Create a suitable environment for students to study and do research . . . so that they (learners) don’t have to go abroad for it,” he added.

The function was held at the Dhaka University central playground in a festive mood spreading the whole campus.

The President urged the university teachers to come forward for the welfare of the country by utilizing the talent and innovative capability of the young researchers.

Under the leadership of the vice-chancellor and the cooperation of all concerned, including students and teachers, every university will become a center of excellence in research and higher education in days to come, the he hoped.

The chancellor expressed his grave concern over some media reports on a section of vice-chancellors and teachers and said, “The place of respect for teachers in the society is gradually shrinking due to various controversial activities of some teachers.”

He said care should be taken that the dignity of the entire teaching community is not undermined due to the activities of a few dishonest people.

Noting that some teachers consider the university job as an optional duty, the President said they (those teachers) prefer teaching part-time courses or taking classes in private universities.

Terming all university teachers as ‘meritorious and the best students’. Abdul Hamid said, “I believe, everyone expects that you would be able to make success in any field.”

Blessed with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s work and competent leadership, Bangladesh would turn into a “Smart Bangladesh” from the “Digital Bangladesh” within some days, the President said, adding: “But even in this digital era, complaints are often heard that students are being neglected and getting harassed at various levels, including from the admission process to issuing certificates.”

The head of the state asked the university authorities to introduce ‘Career Planning Unit’, ‘One Stop Service Center’ and ‘Counseling and Support Center’ to provide desired services to students.

Simultaneously, he thanked the university authorities for launching Loss Recovery Plan, organizing Research-Publication Fair and ‘Student Promotion & Support Unit’ as an initiative to reduce session jam in the universities.

The President said Dhaka University is not only an institution of higher education, but also a symbol of the country’s leadership and the ‘nucleus’ of every Bengali movement, including Language Movement and War of Liberation.

The nation has a lot of expectations from Dhaka University, which was once known as the Oxford of the East. The university would play the due role in fulfilling it, the President hoped.

President Hamid reminded that many leaders who led the country, specially Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, have been enlightened with the education of Dhaka University.

Congratulating the graduates, the chancellor said graduates should be careful not to keep limited their studies to convocation and certificates only.

Each graduate should always keep him or her engaged in the welfare of the country and its people, and contribute more effectively in building a society based on truth and justice, the President said.

Welcoming Convocation Speaker Nobel Laureate Professor Dr Jean Tirole, the President said, “I believe, your presence will enrich and inspire the young graduates to work for the welfare of mankind and society.”

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Pro-VC (Administration) Professor Dr Muhammad Samad and Pro-VC (Education) Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, among others, spoke on the occasion.

Cabinet members, national leaders, MPs, representatives of various diplomatic missions, DU Senate and Syndicate members and researchers, among others, were present there.