বাংলা
Monday, September 4, 2023
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home World News Erdogan arrives in Russia for talks with Putin: media
World News

Erdogan arrives in Russia for talks with Putin: media

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 4 views 1 minutes read

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived Monday in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi for talks with Vladimir Putin focused on reviving Ukraine’s grain export deal, Turkish state media reported.

Erdogan was accompanied by a large delegation that included Turkey’s defence, foreign, energy and finance ministers, the Anadolu state news agency said.

The Turkish leader is due to make brief opening remarks before the meeting, which is due to be followed by a press conference, according to his office.

Turkey has been trying to revive a UN-backed agreement that allowed for the safe passage of grain from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

Russia pulled out of the deal in July, and then started launching repeated air strikes against Ukrainian port infrastructure.

NATO member Turkey is hoping to use the grain agreement as a basis for restarting peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

Ankara has managed to have friendly ties with the two sides throughout the war.

It has shied away from Western sanctions imposed on Russia but supplied arms to Ukraine.

You may also like

Global COVID-19 incidence up by over 60% in 28 days – WHO

Trump arrested in election case, mug shot released

Xi assures Bangladesh of support in joining BRICS, solving Rohingya issue

BRICS to admit six new members next year

Wildfires threaten western Canada city as far north evacuated

Major hurricane heads toward northwest Mexico, California

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Bangladesh is set to introduce two “smart highways” by December 2024
Pakistan HC pays farewell call on President
Elevated expressway openes to traffic today
PM to open elevated expressway tomorrow

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More