Erdogan phones Sheikh Hasina, vows to take ties with Dhaka to new heights

Turkey’s president-elect Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last night (Wednesday) since his reelection as the president and expressed hope to take Turkey-Bangladesh relations to a new height.

“Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a telephone call to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at around 11:15 pm on Wednesday. The two leaders exchanged greetings and spoke to each other for 10 minutes,” said a press release of the Prime Minister’s Press Wing.

During the telephonic conversation, Sheikh Hasina congratulated the Turkey President on his reelection by securing victory at the second round election, where the voter turnout rate was above 86 percent.

She expressed her happiness as the people of Turkey made the right choice, which was proved after the runoff election.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the people of Bangladesh would remain steadfast to stand by the brotherly people of Turkey at any time of need, as during the February 2023 earthquake.

President Erdogan also expressed his gratitude that the brotherly people of Bangladesh mentally joined the jubilant people of Turkey at his victory in the second round election.

To this end, he thanked the people of Bangladesh and wished to further strengthen the ties between the two peoples.

He reiterated working with Sheikh Hasina to take the existing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Turkey to a new height.

In the end, Sheikh Hasina conveyed her best wishes to President Erdogan and his family members and continued peace, progress, and prosperity through him to the people of Turkey.