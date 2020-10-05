Evil attempts to destroy country’s peace will be resisted: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said if any evil force makes ill attempts to destroy the country’s prevailing peace in the name of democratic movement, the AL along with the people will resist those.

He said this while addressing the distribution ceremony of coronavirus protective equipment under the initiative of the AL’s sub-committee on relief and social welfare at the AL president’s Dhanmondi political office here.

Quader joined it through videoconferencing from his official residence on parliament premises in the city.

About BNP’s announcement of taking to streets to wage a movement within two months, the AL general secretary said, “We want that BNP stays in field. The people want democratic and peaceful movement.”

But if they (BNP) carry out any terrorist acts, destroy public property and create public sufferings, the government will not tolerate those, he added.

Quader said BNP is still continuing their traditional acts of raising fabricated allegations of carrying out attacks on the party’s leaders and workers and lodging cases against them.

Sensing their defeat in the upcoming by-elections, BNP is raising false allegations of attacks from now and this is their old habit, he added.

He said BNP has no merit to gain people’s trust, so they are carrying out evil attempts for political gains capitalizing on falsehood.

Quader said though BNP candidates want to stay in the election field till the end, they become inactive unwillingly due to evil political strategy of the party high command.

Taking part in election is not BNP’s key target rather they want to make the polls questionable, he added.

The minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government is very tough against irregularities and corruption and therefore, it is finding out irregularities and taking steps against those acts in a self-motivated way, not under any pressure.

He said BNP’s calls for waging movement against corruption creates laughter among the people as corruption got the shape of a ‘banyan tree’ under the patronization of BNP when it was in power.

He said BNP workers publicly made allegations that the party leaders are doing money-making business while forming committees and giving nominations in elections.

Now BNP is stating that they would wage movement against irregularities but the people do not believe them, he added.

About the formation of committees of different organizational units of the Awami League, Quader said controversial persons, opportunists and intruders should be dropped while forming committees after scrutiny at the directives of the party president Sheikh Hasina.

Mentioning that only AL stays beside people in crisis and disasters, the minister said Bangladesh now becomes a role model in the world in facing disasters under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina.

AL Organizing Secretaries Mirza Azam and SM Kamal Hossain, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary, Health and Population Affairs Secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan were present on the occasion at the Dhanmondi office.

Later, coronavirus protective equipments were distributed among representatives of different religious and social organizations.