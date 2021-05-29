Ex-law minister Khasru possessed humane qualities: Matia

Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Begum Matia Chowdhury today said former law minister, AL presidium member and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Abdul Matin Khasru was a modern man with humane qualities.

“Abdul Matin Khasru was a worthy leader of all irrespective of party affiliation. Human values and personality have taken Khasru to a unique height,” she said.

Matia, also a former agriculture minister, was speaking at the memorial meeting on late Abdul Matin Khasru at the National Press Club here, organized by the ‘Janatar Prottasha O Nagorik Somaj’ as the chief guest.

Matia Chowdhury further said that late Khasru was not only devoted to his profession, but also involved with the profession politically.

He was generous and unique in giving back the love and respect that he got from the people in his constituency, she said, adding that Khasru always helped people through his political and social activities.

With Nagorik Somaj President Barrister Sohrab Hossain Khan in the chair, the meeting was attended, among others, by Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Lawmaker Advocate Kamrul Islam, Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) president Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Dhaka South City unit of AL vice-president Advocate Nurul Amin Ruhul and AL leader Advocate Balaram Poddar.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said that in 1975, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members were brutally assassinated by an evil power.

She added that the killers made the law and constitution of the country questionable and tried to create a vulnerable situation by killing Bangabandhu then.

Abdul Matin Khasru had acted as Sheikh Hasina’s companion in such a critical moment, she said, adding that he had worked tirelessly to establish the rule of law in the country, not only as a law minister, but also as a wise lawyer and a Member of Parliament.

Abdul Matin Khasru did the politics of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s ideology, she said.

She also mentioned that his untimely departure has created irreparable loss to the country and the nation.