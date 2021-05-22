Ex-MP Awal remanded over Pallabi murder

A court here today placed former Lakshmipur-1 lawmaker and Islami Ganatantri Party chairman MA Awal on four-day remand in a case lodged over the murder of one Shahin Uddin in capital’s Pallabi area on May 16.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khayer Jessy passed the order as police produced the accused before the court and pleaded to place him on 10-day remand.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Awal, the main accused and alleged mastermind behind the brutal murder, from Bhairab area on early May 20.

Shahin Uddin was brutally hacked to death in broad daylight on May 16, in front of his son after being called to resolve a land dispute. His mother Aklima Begum filed the case with Pallabi Police Station on May 17.