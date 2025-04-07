বাংলা
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
National

Exports in March witness 11.44pc growth

by Mir Shakil
The country’s export earnings in March witnessed a healthy growth of 11.44 percent fetching $4.25 billion compared to $3.81 billion in March 2024.

According to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), during the first nine months of the Fiscal Year 2024-25 (July-March), Bangladesh’s export sector has demonstrated a commendable performance, achieving a total export earnings of $37.19 billion, which reflects a 10.63 percent growth compared to $33.61 billion recorded during the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The Ready-Made Garments (RMG) sector, traditionally the cornerstone of Bangladesh’s export basket, retained its leading position. RMG exports during July-March FY 2024-25 reached $30.25 billion, reflecting a 10.84 percent growth over the corresponding period last year. For the month of March alone, RMG exports witnessed a 12.40 percent year-on-year growth, rising to $3.45 billion from $3.07 billion.

