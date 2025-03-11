বাংলা
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
National

Finance Adviser hopeful of bringing back a section of laundered money within this year

Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed today expressed his optimism about bringing back a hefty amount of laundered money from abroad within this year.

“We’re trying immediately to start the process of bringing back the laundered money as early as possible. In this regard, we’ll sign some sorts of agreements with the countries concerned,” he said.

The Finance Adviser was responding to various queries of reporters after chairing a meeting on the Advisers Council Committee on Government Purchase held at the Cabinet Division Conference Room at Bangladesh Secretariat today.

When asked whether it is possible to bring back all the laundered money from abroad, the Finance Adviser said the government is trying in this regard, but the overall amount is huge.

He said this huge amount of money is in different countries while some legal procedures are also associated with it while bringing the laundered money back to the country.

“You’ll know a bit better in the next month,” Dr Salehuddin said adding that the Bangladesh Bank would be able to say more in this regard.

Replying to another question whether it is possible to bring back billions of dollars of laundered money within this year, the Finance Minister expressed his optimism in this regard.

Meanwhile, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday directed the authorities concerned to enhance efforts to bring back the laundered money to the country.

He came up with the directives at a meeting on prevention of money laundering at the State Guest House Jamuna here.

About the outcomes of the meeting, CA’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said during the meeting, Prof Yunus mentioned that the money laundered abroad was the money of the countrymen, asking the authorities concerned to return the money as soon as possible.

He said a high-powered meeting on recovery of laundered money will be held each month, while he has called another meeting on the issue after Eid-ul-Fitr to know about the progress on the recovery of stolen money.

Replying to a question, he said the chief adviser asserted that the returning of the laundered money is the government’s top priority and it must be brought back at any cost.

