Fire kills five shoe factory workers in city
Five people were killed and two others injured as a fire broke out at a shoe factory in old Dhaka’s Showarighat area in the early hours of Friday, fire service and civil defence sources said.
The identities of the victims could not be known immediately.
The fire happened around 1.15am at the shoe factory in old Dhaka’s Showarighat area and we suspect that the victims died of suffocation due to heavy smoke, said Lima Khanom, duty officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room.
After receiving information, a total of eight fire fighting units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control around 3am, said the official.
The reason for the fire could not be known immediately, she added.
