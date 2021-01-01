Fireworks, lanterns in the sky of the capital ignoring the ban

End of 31st December. Starting January 01. Thus a year passes and a new year begins. English 2020 ended and 2021 started. Every year, the beginning of the English New Year is celebrated in different parts of the country. But this time the situation is different. There is an epidemic going on in the world. Whose name is corona virus.

In this situation of coronavirus, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has directed to organize Thirty First Night, i.e. the celebration of Baran on a limited scale. Citing government directives, the DMP said any open-air event or gathering and fireworks were banned in the capital Dhaka on the night of December 31. All bars in the capital were asked to close after 6 pm and fast food shops after 8 pm.

Ignoring the ban, fireworks in the sky of the capital, lanterns: despite the various restrictions, including the explosion of firecrackers, the capital seemed to have a fireworks festival at midnight on Thursday. Thousands of lanterns flew at the same time. From 12:01 AM, fireworks and colorful lanterns were seen flying on the roofs of most houses in Dhaka. The sky became brighter with the light of fireworks and lanterns. Many felt panic and discomfort at the sound of fireworks, but there was nothing to do.

Where did people get so many fireworks? Adequate fireworks are seen every year despite the ban. As always, the question remains, where did the people get so many fireworks?

The search revealed that most of the shopkeepers had already collected it. Many used to collect these secretly from shops in different areas including Chawkbazar of old Dhaka.