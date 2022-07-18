First ever Sheikh Russel Day observed

The first ever ‘Sheikh Russel Day’ was observed in the country today, marking the 58th birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s youngest son Shaheed Sheikh Russel.

Sheikh Russel, also the youngest brother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was born on October 18 in 1964 at the historic Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi 32 no road in the city.

But he was brutally killed along with most of his family members, including his father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on August 15, 1975 when he was a student of class four at University Laboratory School.

The Cabinet Division decided to observe the ‘Sheikh Russel Day’ from this year on October 18, the birthday of Sheikh Russel.

Different ministries, divisions and organizations, ruling Awami League and its associate bodies, and different socio-cultural organizations observed the day through various programmes across the country.

To mark the day, different national dailies published special supplements highlighting the significance of the day.

The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division distributed ‘Sheikh Russel Gold Medal’, prizes of quiz competition and 4,000 laptops across the country.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally opened the “Sheikh Russel Day” programme and distributed “Sheikh Russel Gold Medal” among the winners on the 58th birthday of Sheikh Russel through videoconferencing from her official Ganabhaban residence here.

ICT Division and Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu-Kishore Parishad organized the inaugural function of the day at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) here.

Earlier, the ICT Division and the Sheikh Russel Shishu-Kishore Parishad jointly placed wreaths at Sheikh Russel’s grave at the Banani Graveyard and at his portrait in the morning.

The division also organized a national seminar titled “Sheikh Russel Deepta Joyullas (Sheikh Russel radiant joy, indomitable confidence)” at 3 pm and a concert titled “Concert for Peace and Justice” at 6pm at the BICC.

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak addressed the seminar as the chief guest.

Marking the day, ruling Awami League paid rich tribute to Shahid Sheikh Russel by placing floral wreaths at his grave at the Banani graveyard here this morning.

The central party leaders led by AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader placed a wreath at the Sheikh Russel’s grave.

Then the ruling party leaders of Dhaka north and Dhaka south units and leaders from AL associate bodies paid tributes to the youngest son of Bangabandhu.

Awami League presidium members Matia Chowdhury, Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Shahjahan Khan and Jahangir Kabir Nanak, its joint general secretaries Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif, Dr Dipu Moni, Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary Advocate Afzal Hossen, Cultural Affairs Secretary Ashim Kumar Ukil, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Abdus Sabur and office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, among others, were present on the occasion.

After paying the tribute, a special doa and munajat was held there.

Marking the day, the Local Government Division organized a discussion titled “Sheikh Russel Deepta Joyullas” and a doa mahfil at Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) here.

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam addressed the discussion as the chief guest with LGD Senior Secretary Helaluddin Ahmad in the chair.

In the morning, the LGD division paid glowing tributes to Sheikh Russel by placing a floral wreath at his portrait in front of PHED.

The Ministry of Textiles and Jute also organized a discussion and doa mahfil while minister Golam Dastagir Gazi address it as the chief guest with its secretary Md Abdul Mannan in the chair.

The Ministry of Food observed the day with various programmes including discussion and cutting a cake marking the birthday of Sheikh Russel.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder addressed the discussion as the chief guest with its Secretary Dr Mosammat Nazmanara Khanum in the chair.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock also observed the day through various programmes, including discussion and doa mahfil.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim addressed the discussion as the chief guest at the Fisheries Department Auditorium in the city with ministry’s Secretary Rawnak Mahmud in the chair.

Marking the day, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan distributed gift items among the children who were traveling by the Ekota Express in the morning today.

To mark the day, Energy and Mineral Resources Division (EMRD) organized a discussion at Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) auditorium in the city. State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid addressed the discussion as the chief guest with EMRD Senior Secretary Md Anisur Rahman in the chair.

The Ministry of Shipping also observed the day with various programmes, including placing wreath at Sheikh Russel’s portrait and discussion.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury addressed the discussion as the chief guest at Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) auditorium with Secretary of the ministry Mohammad Mesbah Uddin Chowdhury in the chair.

Marking the day, the Ministry of Religious Affairs organized a discussion and a milad mahfil. State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan addressed the discussion as the chief guest.

The Ministry of Water Resources also organized a discussion and a doa mahfil at the Pani Bhaban in the city’s Green Road area, marking the Sheikh Russel Day. State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque addressed the programme as the chief guest. Senior Secretary of the ministry Kabir Bin Anwar also spoke on the occasion.

The Ministry of Housing and Public Works observed the day with various programmes, including placing wreaths at Sheikh Russel’s grave, cutting cake and holding discussion.

State Minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed joined the programmes as the chief guest.

The Ministry of Defence observed the Sheikh Russel Day through a daylong programme. On the occasion, Senior Secretary of the ministry Dr Md Abu Hena Mustafa Kamal distributed some books, including ‘Amader Choto Russel Sona’ written by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, among the chiefs of different offices and organizations affiliated to the ministry.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges organized a discussion at the conference room of Road and Highways Department (RHD), marking the Sheikh Russel day. RHD Secretary Md Nazrul Islam presided over the discussion.

Marking day, the Bangladesh Shishu Academy organized a discussion, prize giving ceremony and cultural function at its auditorium in the city.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira joined the function as the chief guest with Bangladesh Shishu Academy Chairman Lucky Enam in the chair.