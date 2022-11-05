Five dengue patients die, 788 hospitalized in 24 hrs

Five dengue patient died while 788 patients were admitted to different hospitals across the country during the past 24 hours (till 8am today).

“As many as 374 dengue patients were hospitalized in Dhaka city and 414 patients were admitted to hospitals outside Dhaka during the past 24 hours,” a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

“A total of 167 people died from dengue disease between January 1 and November 5. The first death from dengue was reported on June 21, this year,” the daily statement of the DGHS said.

With the new cases, the total number of dengue patients this year rose to 42,199 while some 38,295 patients were released from the hospitals.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness that occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. Outbreak of the disease is usually seasonal, peaking during and after rainy seasons.

The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies dengue as one of the top 10 threats to public health.