Flash flood may hit country’s northern region: FFWC

Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) today forecast that the water levels of the Teesta, Dharla, Dudhkumar Rivers of the country’s northern region may rise rapidly in the next 72 hours creating flash flood situation at some places there.

“According to the numerical weather models of Bangladesh Meteorological Department and India Meteorological Department, there is chance of heavy rainfall in the Northern, North-Eastern regions of the country along with places of adjoining Sub-Himalayan West Bangal, Assam and Meghalaya states of India in next 72 hours,” said a FFWC flood bulletin in the morning today.

The water levels of the Teesta, Dharla, Dudhkumar rivers of Northern Bangladesh may rise rapidly at times during this period creating flash flood situation at some places, it added.

The bulletin also said the Brahmaputra-Jamuna Rivers are in rising trend which may continue in the next 72 hours.

Besides, the Ganges River is also in rising trend while the Padma river is in steady state. Both the rivers may rise for the next 24 hours.

The major rivers of the Upper Meghna basin in the North-Eastern region of the country are in falling trend which may continue in the next 24 hours.

All major rivers, however, are flowing below their respective danger levels, the forecast said, adding that among the monitored 101 stations water level of 60 have marked increase while 39 recorded fall.

One river station has been registered steady while gauge reading remained missing as data collection of the station has not started.

The significant 147mm rainfall was recorded at Dalia, 80mm at Barguna, 74mm at Dhaka and 64mm at Cox’s Bazar stations in Bangladesh while and 66mm at Cherrapunji and 29mm at Jalpaiguri stations in Indian in the last 24 hours ending at 9 am today.