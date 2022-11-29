Follow Bangabandhu’s ideology to become Mujib soldier: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today urged the AL leaders and activists to follow the ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to groom themselves as “Mujib Sainiks”.

“You cannot become a Mujib Sainik by merely wearing a Mujib coat but you must follow Mujib’s ideals and have to be a real worker of Sheikh Hasina to become a Mujib Sainik,” he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, was speaking as the chief guest at the triennial conference of Noakhali municipality and sadar upazila units of the Awami League on local Shilpakala Academy premises, joining virtually from his official residence here.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is not a ruler but a servant of the people.

Criticising the falsehood of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the AL general secretary said Fakhrul is conducting propaganda against the government but the AL will reveal the constructive truth and will prove through its works that the AL is a party of commoners which works for their welfare.

Responding to a statement of Fakhrul, Quader questioned, “What is torture? How many killings have BNP carried out? Who were involved in the killings of the August 15 and the November 3 and the August 21 grenade attack?”

Mentioning that 21,000 AL leaders and activists were killed by BNP, he said now the BNP leaders are staying at their homes, but the AL leaders could not stay home for even five days during the five-year tenure of the BNP.

Threatening the AL in the name of movement will yield no benefit as the Awami League came to power through movements, the AL general secretary said.

About the BNP’s movement, he said there is no objection to the BNP’s peacefully programmes, but if they want to play with fire and carry out violence, the AL men are ready to give them a befitting reply.

Chaired by Noakhali Municipality AL president Abdul Wadud Pintu, the conference was addressed, among others, by AL organising secretary Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan, agriculture and cooperatives affairs secretary Faridunnahar Laili, Noakhali Zilla Awami League convener AHM Khairul Anam Chowdhury Salim, its joint convener Shihab Uddin Shaheen and Ekramul Karim Chowdhury, MP.