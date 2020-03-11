Follow health ministry’s directives on coronavirus: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked all to follow the directives of the health ministry instead of getting panicked about the coronavirus as the government has the capability to face it.

“Please follow the directives of the health ministry regarding the precautionary measures to face coronavirus,” she said while speaking at the inaugural function of the International Women’s Day at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium here.

The premier simultaneously asked all not to get panicked about the coronavirus as the government has the capability to face it.

Noting that coronavirus has appeared as a global concern, she said, “We are monitoring the matter round-the-clock and taking appropriate measures to address any kind of problem in this regard.”

The prime minister, however, said currently many countries are suffering from economic losses due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus was first reported in China’s Wuhan and now it has spread in more than 90 countries.

It has infected more than 100,000 people and killed over 3,400 while half of the infected people have so far recovered.