Foreign Ministry assesses digital service potentials in 78 missions

The foreign ministry, in collaboration with the ICT Division, has held a meeting with 78 Bangladesh mission abroad to assess the possibilities of introducing all services on digital platform to benefit common people.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and ICT Division Secretary N M Zeaul Alam co-chaired the meeting on Digital Archiving and Digital Service Design Lab scopes of the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, a press release said here today.

The foreign secretary mentioned that, in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, there is no alternative to becoming self-sufficient in information technology.

He highlighted recalibrating and redesigning the existing institutional structure to extend the services to the doorsteps of the people.

Artificial intelligence, Blockchain and other modern technologies need to be gradually introduced for the greater welfare of the people and reaping the benefits of Digital Bangladesh, Momen said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs provides an average of more than 07 (seven) lac consular services annually.

If these services are moved to digital platforms, common people will benefit greatly as they will be able to receive services from any corner of the world in the shortest possible time.

Bangladesh envoys joining the meeting exchanged their views and emphasized on getting the services to the doorsteps of the people.

The CIT Division secretary praised the Foreign Ministry for volunteering to implement the government’s Digital Agenda, saying that the Foreign Office was the first to show interest in using the home-grown “Boithok” app.