Foreign Ministry holds Sheikh Russel memorial rapid chess tournament

The foreign ministry in collaboration with Bangladesh Chess Federation today organised a day-long chess tournament as part of its greater observance of the upcoming Sheikh Russel Dibash at the Foreign Service Academy.

Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen inaugurated the event titled “Sheikh Russel Memorial Rapid Chess Tournament”.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen was present as the guest of honour while General Secretary of Bangladesh Chess Federation Syed Shahab Uddin Shamim, Grand Master Niaz Murshed and Grand Master Ziaur Rahman were present as special guests.

Appreciating the ministry to take the initiative, the foreign minister shared his own experiences with the game while encouraging the young officers to take interest in Chess citing its staggering similarities with Foreign Office’s actual works.

Foreign secretary also emphasized the importance of Chess for diplomats while Chess Federation general secretary assured of continuous support to any such future initiative of the ministry.

The inaugural session of the tournament was followed by a friendly match between Foreign Minister Momen and Grand Master Niaz Murshed.