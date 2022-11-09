Foreign travel of officials, employees with govt expenses banned

The government today banned foreign travel of all officers and employees of state-owned organisations at their institutions’ expenses.

All orders on the officers’ and employees’ foreign travel with the funding of the government have been cancelled until further order, said a notification of the Finance Division.

The government institutions to be covered under this new order include all the ministries, divisions and their subordinate entities, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, public sector corporations and state-owned companies.

However, foreign travels can be made in limited scale subject to approval from the authorities concerned.

Earlier, the ban on their foreign trips was imposed in the context of post Covid economic recovery and ongoing global crisis.

Earlier in May, the finance ministry issued an order to bar all officers in government, semi-government, and autonomous organisations alongside government banks and financial institutions from travelling abroad.