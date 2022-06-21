Former army sniper kills 4, including infant, in Florida shooting spree
A former sniper in the US military went on a shooting spree in central Florida, killing four people, including an infant boy in his mother’s arms, officials said Sunday. The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Bryan Riley, shot and killed a 40- year-old man, a 33-year-old woman and her three-month-old son in a residential area in Polk County, Florida, said County Sheriff Grady Judd. The fourth victim was the child’s 62-year-old grandmother.
Riley, who was wearing full body armor, also wounded an 11-year-old girl before surrendering himself to the police following an intense gunfight, Judd said. Riley, a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, told the police he was a “survivalist” and that he had been taking methamphetamine The suspect also told the police, without elaborating, “You know why I did this,” according to a statement from Judd published on social media.
Riley was wounded in the gunfight and was rushed to a local hospital, where he again tried to attack police officers and had to be sedated. After he received medical help, the suspect was transferred to a local jail. It was not immediately clear what prompted the attack, Judd said. An
investigation is underway.
