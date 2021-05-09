Four Ansar al Islam militants held in city

Police arrested four members of an outlawed militant outfit Ansar al Islam from the capital today as they were taking preparation for carrying out sabotage.

“Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit (CTTC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested four members of a banned Islamic militant group from the capital,” said Iftekharul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of DMP’s media and public relations wing.

Chief of the CTTC M Asaduzzaman later will inform detailed information in this regard.