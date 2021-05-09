Home / National / Details

Four Ansar al Islam militants held in city

9 May 2021, 3:10:51

Police arrested four members of an outlawed militant outfit Ansar al Islam from the capital today as they were taking preparation for carrying out sabotage.

“Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit (CTTC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested four members of a banned Islamic militant group from the capital,” said Iftekharul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of DMP’s media and public relations wing.

Chief of the CTTC M Asaduzzaman later will inform detailed information in this regard.

Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.

Comments:

Latest from National

All news from National
BD24Live.com © 2021 - Developed by | EMPERORSOFT

Editor In Chief: Amirul Islam
House#35/10, Road#11, Sekhertek, Dhaka 1207
Email: info@bd24live.com
Phone: 02-58157744

District Desk: 01552592502
News Desk: 09678677191
News Editor: 09678677190
Email: office.bd24live@gmail.com

GO TOP
About Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Advertise with us Contact Us Cookies Archive