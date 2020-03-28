Four new coronavirus cases detected in Bangladesh

Four new coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases have been detected raising the total number to 48 while no death has been reported in the last 24 hours, according to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

“Four new COVID-19 cases including two physicians have been detected…. the total number of positive cases stood at 48” IEDCR director Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora told a virtual briefing at her Mohakhali office here today.