Fuel Prices Hike, Supply Concerns Remain

The Bangladesh government has increased the prices of all types of fuel oil in the domestic market, aligning with global market rates. According to the new decision, the prices of diesel, kerosene, petrol, and octane have been raised by BDT 15 to BDT 20 per liter.

This information was announced in a press release from the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources on Saturday night (April 18). The newly set prices came into effect for consumers from today, Sunday (April 19).

As per the new rates, the price of per liter diesel has increased by BDT 15 to BDT 115, kerosene by BDT 18 to BDT 130, petrol by BDT 19 to BDT 135, and octane by BDT 20 to BDT 140.

Following the announcement of the price hike, long queues of vehicles were observed at filling stations across the country, including the capital Dhaka, from Saturday night. Around 11 PM on Saturday, many pumps in Tejgaon and Mohakhali areas halted sales due to fuel shortages. Even at stations where supply remained normal, several kilometers long traffic jams were created.

At a pump in Tejgaon, the capital, it was observed that despite the usual practice of announcing fuel depletion an hour in advance, sales were halted with only a 10-minute notice after the price increase announcement. This sudden halt, despite the pump having reserves, sparked widespread anger among customers. Subsequently, the pump authorities resumed sales under public pressure.

Meanwhile, drivers and consumers who came to purchase fuel expressed their apprehension that despite the price increase, they are unsure if the market crisis will subside. They are eager to be relieved from the ordeal of long waits.

According to consumers, strict government monitoring at the field level is crucial to prevent artificial shortages and ensure normal supply.