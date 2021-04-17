Home / World News / Details
Global Covid death toll tops three million: AFP tally
17 April 2021, 4:19:28
The number of people who have died from Covid-19 around the world passed three million on Saturday, according to an AFP tally at 0830 GMT, as the number of fatalities continues to rise despite vaccination campaigns.
After a slight lull last month, daily death tolls have been increasing, with an average of 12,000 deaths a day last week. While some countries like Israel have benefited from mass inoculation efforts, others such as India are battling meteoric rises in infections.
