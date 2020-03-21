Google launches educational coronavirus website
Google launched a coronavirus education website on Saturday that contains safety tips and authoritative information about the pandemic.
The move comes a week after US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence announced that Google was building a nationwide testing website, where Americans could answer a questionnaire and be directed to their nearest testing locations. But Google never affirmed the administration’s claims, and the website that launched Saturday does not include a testing screener.
The site, google.com/covid19, is “focused on education, prevention and local resources. People can find state-based information, safety and prevention tips, search trends related to COVID-19, and further resources for individuals, educators and businesses,” Google said in a blog post.
News Source: CNN
