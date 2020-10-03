Govt always stands by flood-hit people : Palak

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak today said the present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina always works for the welfare of the people in the country.

“The present government is working with utmost sincerity for the betterment of the flood-hit people of the country,” he said.

The state minister said this while inspecting the damaged embankment area of Atrai river at Sholakura in Singra upazila.

He also exchanged views with the homeless people of Sholakura and Sohagpur areas and inspected the 10,000 synthetic geo-bag replacement activities of the Roads and Highway Department (RHD) in the Atrai river.

Palak said administrative action has already been taken against the perpetrators, who set up illegal current nets to catch fish.

The removal activities of these nets are continuing. This activities will be continued further, he said, adding that even organisational action will be taken against any persons who disobey the existing laws.

He further said a sufficient number of shelter centres have been opened in the upazilas to alleviate the plight of the common people affected by the floods.

Besides, food and financial assistance are being provided to the victims from the Prime Minister’s humanitarian assistance programme, he added.

Meanwhile, people-friendly leader PM Sheikh Hasina has allocated additional relief for the district, he said, adding that rehabilitation activities will started for the affected people.

Singra Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nasrin Banu, Roads and Highways Department Executive Engineer Md Abdur Rahim and Singra Municipality Mayor Jannatul Ferdous were present on the occasion.