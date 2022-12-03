Govt cannot be ousted by issuing threat: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said BNP is giving threat to oust the government but their threats will go in vain.

“There will be no benefit by threatening Awami League. Awami League leaders and workers take position at streets, cities, districts, thanas, wards and alleys to remain alert against any conspiracy during the month of victory,” he said.

Quader was addressing the triennial council of Mymensingh district and city units of AL at Circuit House ground here this afternoon.

He said BNP founder military dictator Ziaur Rahman was mastermind of the August 15, 1975 carnage while his son Tarique Rahman masterminded ghastly grenade attacks on AL rally on August 21, 2004.

The AL general secretary said Tarique went abroad during the caretaker government’s tenure, giving a bond that he would “not do politics anymore and took shelter on the bank of Thames River in London”.

Tarique is only shouting from London now, he added.

Mentioning the massive progress of the country, he said AL’s pledge of this term is to build a Smart Bangladesh as the previous pledge of Digital Bangladesh has been implemented.

Earlier, the minister along with other guests inaugurated the council around 11.30am hoisting national and party flags and releasing balloons.

AL Presidium Member and Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Joint General Secretary and Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Organising Secretaries Ahmed Hossain and Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, Central Working Committee Members Marufa Akter Popy and Raymond Areng, State Minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, Mymensingh City Corporation Mayor Ekramul Haque Titu, lawmakers Manira Sultana, Fahmi Golandaz Babel, Muslem Uddin and Nazim Uddin Ahmed addressed it, among others.

Mymensingh district unit President Advocate Jahirul Haque Khoka chaired it while City AL President Ehteshamul Alam delivered the welcome address.