Govt distributes Tk 85cr VGF cash in Rangpur division

The government has allocated Taka 85.06 crore for distribution among 18.09-lakh selected families in cash under the Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) programme to assist them in celebrating the Eid-ul-Fitr festivity.

Officials said distribution of the VGF assistance in terms of cash money as general relief would begin within a couple of days to assist the poor, distressed and jobless people in the wake of the second wave Covid-19 pandemic in the division.

“Each selected card-holder family will get Taka 450 in cash as VGF assistance amid strict supervision to ensure complete transparency in the distribution process,” Additional Divisional Commission (General) Md. Zakir Hossain told BSS.

The government through the Ministry of Food and Disaster Management has allocated the money for disbursing among the selected VGF card holders in all eight districts of the division.

The upazila administrations with assistance of local Union Parishads (UPs), municipalities, public representatives and union level committees prepared lists of beneficiary families and distributed cards among them before the VGF cash distribution.

“The distribution process of the VGF money will complete well ahead the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr festivity in all 31 municipalities and 58 upazilas of eight districts in Rangpur division,” Hossain added.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) of Rangpur ATM Akhteruzzaman said the government has allocated Taka 19.03 crore as VGF assistance for distribution among 4,22,915 distressed families of the district.

“Distribution of the money will be conducted with assistance of local public representatives at the union and ward levels in all eight upazilas and three municipalities of Rangpur district,” Akhteruzzaman added.

Gaibandha DRRO Idris Ali said the government has allocated about Taka 7.47 crore of VGF cash for distribution among 1,65,970 card holders of seven upazilas and four municipalities in the district.

Kurigram DRRO Abdul Hye Sarker said Taka 19.28 crore of VGF cash will be distributed among 4,28,525 card-holder families of nine upazilas and three municipalities in Kurigram.

DRRO of Dinajpur Akram Hossain said Taka 8.63 crore of VGF cash allocated by the government will be distributed among 1,91,733 card-holder families of all 13 upazilas and nine municipalities in the district.

DRRO of Thakurgaon Abul Asad Miah said about Taka 4.14 crore of VGF cash will be distributed among 91,991 families of all five upazilas and three municipalities in the district.

Similarly, Lalmonirhat district administration will distribute Taka 3.04 crore of VGF cash among 67,601 card-holder families of five upazilas and two municipalities in the district to assist them in celebrating the Eid-ul-Fitr festivity.

Besides, Taka 19.19 crore will be distributed among 4,04,315 families of six upazilas and four municipalities in Nilphamari and Taka 5.28 crore among 1,17,281 families of five upazilas and three municipalities in Panchagarh districts.

Talking to BSS, Chairman Amenur Rahman of Chandanpat union in Rangpur Sadar upazila said distribution of Taka 23.70 lakh of VGF money allocated by the government among 5,267 card holder poor families of the union will begin within a couple of days.