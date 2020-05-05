Home Top News

Govt. extends nationwide shutdown until May 16

DHAKA, May 4, 2020 (BSS) – The government today extended the nationwide shutdown for 11 more days until May 16 to intensify anti-COVID-19 campaign as the virus continued to infect increased number of people and claim lives.

“Considering the overall situation . . . the government has decided to extend the general holiday,” a public administration ministry statement said simultaneously issuing an 11-point directive for stricter enforcement of measures to contain spread of the COVID-19 infections.

According to the statement after the expiry of the ongoing shutdown on May 5, the general holiday would be extended up to May 16 which would include as well the routine weekends and a public holiday on the occasion of the Buddha Purnima.

But the statement reminded all that the shutdown must not be treated as normal time public or general holidays and asked everyone including government employees must comply with movement restrictions alongside directives for physical and social distancing.

This is the fifth time the government extended the vacation after it first announced makeshift closure of public and private offices and non-essential business from March 26 to April 4.

The cabinet division, meanwhile, issued a separate 14 directives to be enforced during the extended extra-ordinary shutdown ordering suspension of public transport services even during the Eid-ul-Fitr adding that none could leave his or her workplace during the festival.

The cabinet division circular was sent to the health ministry and the public administration ministry for subsequent actins saying the directives by now obtained Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s approval.

The public administration ministry statement, on the other hand contained 11-point instructions which was drafted in line with the cabinet division directives.