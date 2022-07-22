Govt extends ongoing Covid restrictions till Aug 10
The government today decided to extended the ongoing strict lockdown till August 10 to contain the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19). The decision was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting held at the secretariat with Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque in the chair.
After the meeting, the minister disclosed the decision at a press conference. He said that the shops will reopen on August 11 and public transport will run on a limited scale.
