Govt extends ongoing Covid restrictions till Aug 10

The government today decided to extended the ongoing strict lockdown till August 10 to contain the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19). The decision was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting held at the secretariat with Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque in the chair.

After the meeting, the minister disclosed the decision at a press conference. He said that the shops will reopen on August 11 and public transport will run on a limited scale.