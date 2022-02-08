Govt gives top priority to protection of people’s lives: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the government has given the optimum priority to protecting the lives of the people from the deadly coronavirus infection.

“In Bangladesh, the COVID-19 infection rate is higher than that of neighbouring India. In such a reality, the government has given the highest priority to protecting the lives of the people from coronavirus,” he told a press conference at his official residence here.

Calling upon the country’s all political parties to do politics for people amid the ongoing bleak situation, Quader said: “From your respective positions, cooperate with the government to prevent coronavirus infections apart from creating awareness among the people irrespective of their party and thoughts.”

He said what benefits the livelihoods of people will bring no good if their lives could not be protected. “Although many people demand easing lockdowns, saving the lives of all must be given priority,” he added.

“That’s why we should remember that the COVID-19 situation is getting worse day by day due to negligence of many people. If this trend continues, an unexpected disastrous situation may emerge,” he added.