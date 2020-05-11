Govt gradually relaxing shutdown to help people: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her government is gradually relaxing the nationwide shutdown so that the people can manage ‘their lives and livelihoods’ in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are trying to open slowly (the countrywide shutdown) so that the people can manage their lives and livelihoods in the month of Ramadan,” she said, joining a donation handing over ceremony through video conference from her

official residence Ganabhaban here this morning.

PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus received the cheques for the donations on behalf of the premier at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) here.

The premier said many people, particularly the daily wage earners, have become jobless due to the shutdown which has put a great impact on the country’s economy.

She added: “We know the people are going through a great hardship (amid shutdown over coronavirus outbreak). So, we have been trying our best to reach foods to everyone’s doorstep to minimize plights.”

The relief goods are being distributed among the needy people on behalf of the government and the ruling Awami League and the rich people as well, she continued.

The premier said the government has given special importance to ensuring food security as part of taking precautionary measures in advance to offset the possible famine the world is likely to face due to the coronavirus

outbreak.

Referring to the prediction of famine by various global organisations over the coronavirus pandemic, she said, “We have given special focus on ensuring food security cashing on the potentials of agriculture so that the people of

our country are not affected due to the pandemic.”

The prime minister credited to the government’s efforts for the bumper production of (Boro) paddy and requested the countrymen to leave not a single inch of land uncultivated so that the country does not experience any crisis

of foods in the days to come.