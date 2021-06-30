Govt imposes strict restrictions on public, transport movement from tomorrow

To curb the spread of the corona virus, the government has issued a notification imposing restrictions on the overall activities and public movement.

The instructions will be applicable for the overall activities and public movement from 8 am tomorrow (July 1) to midnight on July 7. The notification was issued by the Field Admin Coordinating Wing of the Cabinet Division today.

It is said that in view of the current situation of Covid-19 infection, the following conditions have been imposed from 8 am on July 1 to midnight on July 7: All government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices will remain closed. Public transport will be closed on road, rail and waterways (including domestic flights) alongside all types of motorized vehicles.

All shops including shopping mall or market will be closed. All tourist centers, resorts, community centers and recreation centers will be closed. Public gatherings such as social ceremony (wedding , reception and walima, birthdays, picnics and parties), political and religious ceremonies will be closed.

The Bangladesh Supreme Court will issue necessary directions to the courts while Bangladesh Bank will issue necessary instructions to ensure banking services.

Employees and vehicles of offices related to Law and order and emergency services, such as: agricultural products and materials (fertilizers, seeds, pesticides and agricultural machinery), transportation of food grains and foodstuffs, relief distribution, healthcare, ensuring Covid-19 vaccination, revenue collection related activities, electricity, water, gas or fuel, fire service, telephone and internet (public-private), media (print and electronic media), private security systems, postal services, banks, pharmacy and pharmaceuticals and other essential or essential goods and services can travel subject to display of identity card.

Trucks, lorries or covered vans or cargo vessels used for transporting goods will be exempt from the ban.

Ports (air, sea, naval and land) and related offices shall be excluded from the purview of it.

Industries will continue to operate their own activities following hygiene rules.

‘Kacha bazaar’ and daily necessities can be bought and sold in open places from 9 am to 5 pm in accordance with hygiene rules and the concerned trade organization or market authority and local administration will monitor the matter.

No one can go outside homes in any way except for urgent needs (purchase of medicines and necessities, medical services, burial or cremation). Legal action will be taken against those who disobey the instructions.

Individuals can travel for vaccination subject to display of vaccination card. Food shops, hotels and restaurants will be able to sell food (online or takeaway) from 8 am to 8 pm. International flights will remain open and foreign passengers will be able to travel using the car by displaying their international travel tickets.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs will give instructions regarding prayers in the mosque following the hygiene rules.

Armed Forces will deploy the required number of troops to ensure effective patrols at the field level under the ‘Army in Aid to Civil Power’ provision. The district magistrate will contact the local army commander to confirm the matter.

The district magistrate will hold a coordination meeting with the concerned officers at the district level to determine the jurisdiction, method and time and patrol of Army, BGB, Police, RAB and Ansar.

Besides,, if any special activities is needed locally, the concerned person will take action in that regard and the concerned ministries or departments will provide necessary instructions in this regard at the field level. The Ministry of Public Administration will ensure the appointment of the required number of executive magistrates at the field level.

The Director General of Directorate General of Health Services will empower the district administration and the police force to take legal action on his behalf.