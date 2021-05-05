Govt is trying to procure vaccines from other sources: Kamal

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal today said the government is trying to procure COVID-19 vaccines from other sources which are acceptable and safe.

“We’re not at all dependent on a single source for vaccines (COVID-19). The issue is very important as it’s associated with the lives and livelihood of people……we’re also trying to bring such vaccines from those companies of the world which are acceptable and do not have any apprehension,” he said.

The Finance Minister said this while replying to questions from reporters virtually after chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) today.

Replying to another question whether the Serum Institute of India would refund the money if they fail to provide vaccines to Bangladesh, he said discussions as well as negations are still on with them.

“Once the government comes to know about their final stance regarding vaccines, then the decision in this regard will be taken,” Kamal said, adding that the government would definitely get back the money from Serum Institute if they fail to provide the vaccines as per the agreement.

The Finance Minister said contractual obligations are there for both the parties while the contractual obligation in this regard for Serum Institute is to provide vaccines to Bangladesh.

Replying to another question, he said that the Serum Institute is yet to tell Bangladesh that they would not be able to supply the rest of the committed vaccines.

According to the tripartite agreement between the Bangladesh government, Beximco Pharmaceuticals and Serum Institute of India, Bangladesh received 5 million doses of Covid vaccines in the first phase and 2 million in second phase.

As per the agreement, Serum Institute was to supply 5 million doses every month. The Indian government had sent 3.3 million doses to Bangladesh as gift. So far Bangladesh received a total of 10.3 million shots from India.

The country needs as many as 260 million doses of vaccines to cover its 80 per cent–130 million- of population.