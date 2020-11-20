Govt is well-aware of second wave of Corona: PM

Urging the people to maintain overall health rules, including wearing masks, Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told the Jatiya Sangsad that her government is well–aware of the possible second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Corona second wave has started coming to our country . . . And we are well-aware of that,” the prime minister said this in her closing address of the 10th session (Special on the occasion of Mujib Year) of the Eleventh Jatiya Sangsad.

Sheikh Hasina called upon everyone to maintain the health rules, including wearing a face mask and avoiding mass-gathering, as the second wave of COVID-19, experts apprehend, is about to knocking at the door.

“Drink a little warm water, gargle with a little warm water, wash your hands properly, keep your house clean and tidy . . . Everyone should follow the health rules properly,” she told the House this evening with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

Referring to the first outbreak of the lethal virus that affected the country in March last, the premier said, “We could not do much in the last time (at the outbreak of the Coronavirus) as it came suddenly. But this time we have already taken more preparations to tackle the possible situation.”

The premier thanked the President, Speaker and other concerned for arranging this special session marking the ‘Mujib Bosrhso’, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“I am so lucky indeed” as I could celebrate this auspicious event of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu who dedicated his whole life for the welfare of the country and its people,” Sheikh Hasina, elder daughter of Bangabandhu, said.

The prime minister said the coronavirus has appeared in the form of pandemic all over the world. Now the second wave is spreading widely in different parts of Europe and America.

“We have booked in advance the vaccine that is being discovered or that is being researched,” she said, adding, “We are taking steps to bring it for the people of Bangladesh as soon as it is launched. So we have made all kinds of preparations to this end.”

About the demand of reopening educational institutions countrywide, the Leader of the House disagreed with the suggestion of Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Mohammad Quader, saying: “We cannot put children at risk of death.”

She said that when schools were opened at one stage in America, they were forced to close later. Such incidents have happened in Europe as well as in England due to massive increase of infection.

“Why would we take this risk for boys and girls there?” she questioned. In her speech on the day, the Prime Minister also expressed her views on the peoples’ mixed reaction to auto-promotion across the country.

“I would like to say about auto-promotion, we didn’t have a semester system before. I came to the government for the first time and introduced this semester system. Therefore, a result is given on the basis of the test they have given throughout the year. This is what

England has given, many countries of the world have given,” she mentioned.

The Prime Minister said it’s not right that an auto-promotion has caused too much damage.

About a remark of opposition leader about enacting new law incorporating the madrasa education with the school education, the prime minister mentioned that her government wanted to bring everyone under one policy by formulating an education policy as her government wants the country to move forward.

At the end of her concluding remark, the prime minister made an appeal to the House to play the Bangabandhu’s the historic speech delivered on January 25 in 1975 during the amendment of the Constitution. And later it was screened.

Highlighting some significant aspects of the Father of the Nation, she said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib did not see his own well-being or the well-being of his children as well.

“He wanted to change the fate of the people of Bangladesh. His lifelong dream was to bring smile on the face of helpless and distressed people and to build a ‘Sonar Bangla,” she told the JS.

The premier said Bangabandhu cherished a dream that a beautiful Bangladesh would be built as a developing country but it remained elusive as the killers assassinated the great leader on August 15 in 1975.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangabandhu gave a constitution and he wanted to bring change in the system during the British period or the Pakistani colonial system which would not liberate the people of Bangladesh.

“So he wanted to decentralization of power and very quickly dreamed of making Bangladesh economically self-reliant,” she said.

The Leader of the House said the Father of the Nation created national unity with all those who tried to increase production, make the country prosperous and develop the country quickly.

“Moreover, he wanted to decentralize power at the grassroots as political change will come into effect from there but the actual fact couldn’t be known,” she said.