Govt mulls complete lockdown from April 14: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the government is thanking of enforcing a weeklong complete lockdown from April 14 as the coronavirus infection rate is rising alarmingly.

“The government is thinking of enforcing a complete lockdown from April 14 for a week,” he told a press conference at his official residence here.

Quader, also Awami League General Secretary, said the country’s coronavirus situation has taken a dangerous turn as the infection and death rates are rising rapidly while the people are also neglecting the health guidelines.

Turning to politics, he said BNP remains in isolation after failing in movements and election.

From the isolation, BNP leaders are now threatening the government and the AL to satisfy their leader, a fugitive convict staying in London, and to save them from the agitation of the party workers, he said. Quader said BNP’s such threat is as like as ‘too much talk ends in nothing’.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the AL leaders and workers are standing beside the distressed people and the government aid has reached the grassroots, he said, adding that on the other hand, BNP leaders are making imaginary complaints staying at home.

Whenever any issue arises, BNP carries out evil attempts to take political advantage capitalizing on the issue, he said. “Time has changed. Now you cannot grasp the state power by hatching conspiracy,” he said.

The minister said the people have trust in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and this is the key strength of the government.

The people know it clearly that if BNP comes in power, the country will again submerge in darkness, he said.

He said the evil attempts to destroy the public property in the name of religion or using religion as a shield will not be tolerated any more. The country’s Muslims did not lease their religious faith to any evil forces or ‘religion traders’, he added.

The minister said any evil attempts to create unrest in the country to serve the interest of some vested quarters will be dealt with an iron hand by the government.

On behalf of the people and AL, Quader extended greetings to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for taking over the charge as the chair of D-8, a platform of eight developing nations, for the next two years.

He said this achievement is the achievement of the country’s people and it added another golden feather to the crown of Sheikh Hasina. This achievement is the recognition of Sheikh Hasina’s leadership.