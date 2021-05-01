Home / National / Details

Govt mulls resuming public transport before Eid: Quader

1 May 2021, 4:31:50

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the government is considering the resumption of public transport services ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr taking into account the public interests.

“The government is considering the resumption of public transport services ahead of the Eid after the end of the ongoing lockdown (restrictions) in the public interest,” he told a regular press conference at his official residence here.

Quader urged the transport owners and workers to be patient and not to wage protests over the issue.

Taking into account the interests of the working class people who work at shops, markets and shopping malls, the lockdown (restrictions) has already been relaxed considering the Eid and Ramadan, he added.

