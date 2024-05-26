Govt must bring back Tarique to execute court verdict: PM

Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina today reiterated her firm determination to execute the court verdict after bringing back convicted Tarique Zia from London.

“Now only task is to bring back the black sheep (Tarique Zia). We will bring the convicted accused of 10-truck arms haul case, 21st August, 2004 grenade attack and champion in corruption from wherever he stays and execute the sentences,” she said.

“We have already held discussion with the British government so that they repatriate the fugitive convict to us to execute his conviction,” she added.

The Prime Minister said this while exchanging greetings with newly elected upazila chairman and vice-chairman of Kotalipara Upazila of Gopalganj district at her official Ganabhaban residence here.