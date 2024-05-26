বাংলা
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home National Govt must bring back Tarique to execute court verdict: PM
National

Govt must bring back Tarique to execute court verdict: PM

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 5 views 1 minutes read

Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina today reiterated her firm determination to execute the court verdict after bringing back convicted Tarique Zia from London.

“Now only task is to bring back the black sheep (Tarique Zia). We will bring the convicted accused of 10-truck arms haul case, 21st August, 2004 grenade attack and champion in corruption from wherever he stays and execute the sentences,” she said.

“We have already held discussion with the British government so that they repatriate the fugitive convict to us to execute his conviction,” she added.

The Prime Minister said this while exchanging greetings with newly elected upazila chairman and vice-chairman of Kotalipara Upazila of Gopalganj district at her official Ganabhaban residence here.

You may also like

Cabin crew held with 2kg gold at Dhaka airport

PM for speedily repairing damaged embankments due to ‘Remal’

Tk 347.13cr approved for expenditures of JS for FY25

PM to visit cyclone-hit areas on Thursday

Bangladesh issues highest cyclone warning as evacuation underway

Over 8 lakh people evacuated as cyclone ‘Remal’ approaches: Mohibur

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: [email protected]

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Tk 347.13cr approved for expenditures of JS for FY25
PM to visit cyclone-hit areas on Thursday
Govt must bring back Tarique to execute court verdict: PM
Bangladesh issues highest cyclone warning as evacuation underway

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More