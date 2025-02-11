Govt orders probe into mob attack on bookstall, CA condemns

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has strongly condemned the mob attack in a bookstall at Ekushey Book Fair.

“The attack shows contempt for both the rights of Bangladeshi citizens and for the laws of our country,” the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing said in a statement on Monday.

Such violence betrays the open-minded spirit of this great Bangladeshi cultural fixture, which commemorates the language martyrs who lost their lives on 21 February 1952 in defence of their mother tongue, the statement read.

Today, the Ekushey Boimela is a daily meeting place for writers and readers.

The Interim Government has ordered police and the Bangla Academy to investigate into the incident and bring the culprits to book.

Police have been ordered to step up security in the book fair and make sure no untoward incidents take place in this very important space.

The government has also ordered the concerned security agencies to take strong measures to stop any incident of mob violence in the country, according to the statement.