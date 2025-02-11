বাংলা
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home » Govt orders probe into mob attack on bookstall, CA condemns
National

Govt orders probe into mob attack on bookstall, CA condemns

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 1 views 1 minutes read

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has strongly condemned the mob attack in a bookstall at Ekushey Book Fair.

“The attack shows contempt for both the rights of Bangladeshi citizens and for the laws of our country,” the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing said in a statement on Monday.

Such violence betrays the open-minded spirit of this great Bangladeshi cultural fixture, which commemorates the language martyrs who lost their lives on 21 February 1952 in defence of their mother tongue, the statement read.

Today, the Ekushey Boimela is a daily meeting place for writers and readers.

The Interim Government has ordered police and the Bangla Academy to investigate into the incident and bring the culprits to book.

Police have been ordered to step up security in the book fair and make sure no untoward incidents take place in this very important space.

The government has also ordered the concerned security agencies to take strong measures to stop any incident of mob violence in the country, according to the statement.

You may also like

CA press wing debunks India.com report on media censorship

Chief Adviser to visit Aynaghor soon

India be responsible for Hasina’s any political move there: Nahid

Killings of 23 minority people found no link with communal violence: CA press wing

First phase of Bishwa Ijtema concludes with Akheri Munajat

Spirit of Amar Ekushey helps wage July uprising: CA

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Chief Adviser to visit Aynaghor soon
US appears to backtrack as Trump Gaza plan sparks global outcry
India be responsible for Hasina’s any political move there: Nahid
Israeli military says troops shoot dead gunman in West Bank

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More