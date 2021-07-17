Govt plans separate agency to strengthen factory inspection

The government is considering to set up a separate agency as per the recommendation of the national committee to ensure safety in factories and industries across the country.

The new agency is likely to be formed comprising all parties concerned to ensure fire, building structure and environmental compliance of all industrial plants in the country.

Prime Minister’s Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman disclosed this at a virtual press conference today.

The government has formed a 24-member committee led by Salman F Rahman to ensure compliance in the country’s factories and commercial establishments.

The virtual press conference was organised to inform about the activities of that committee.

Salman F Rahman said the committee has been formed by the decision of the Prime Minister which will give a quick report after reviewing the current labour situation and legal issues of the factories in the country.

Further initiatives will be taken on the basis of this, he added.

He said though the fire at Hashem Foods in Narayanganj did not directly affect global image, but there is indirect impact.

Secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Employment KM Abdus Salam, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Sirazul Islam and FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin, among others, spoke at the press conference.