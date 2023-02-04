Govt procures 36,500 tonnes of Aman rice in Khulna

The government has, so far, procured around 36,5000 tonnes of Aman rice during the current procurement drive in Khulna. As part of the ongoing nationwide Aman rice procurement drive, the government has procured the food grain from all 10 districts in Khulna division.

Md Abdus Salam, regional controller of food, said they procured around 36,508.90 tonnes of boiled rice at the rate of Taka 42 per kilogram till Wednesday last.

He said the procurement drive of the newly harvested rice is going on in full-swing everywhere in the division that has created a high hope in ensuring food security.

Md Abdus Salam said the government has set a target of procuring over 65,860 tonnes of Aman rice from all 10 districts in Khulna division during the current season.

He said they will procure 8,224.64 tonnes of rice from the growers directly. Contracts have been signed with 734 millers for collecting 52,902.34 tonnes of boiled rice.

Under the procurement drive, the Food Department has been procuring rice at Taka 42 per kilogram since November 17 in 2022.

According to regional food controller office, a total of 5,185 tonnes of Aman rice has been procured in Khulna, 1,788.60 tonnes in Bagerhat, 5,724 tonnes in Satkhira, 5,609 tonnes in Jashore, 2,323.56 tonnes in Jhenaidah, 621 tonnes in Magura, 1,236 tonnes in Narail, 1,2519.87 tonnes in Kushtia, 1,466 tonnes in Chuadanga and 35 tonnes in Meherpur till February 1.

Meanwhile, procuring of the remaining boiled rice is going on in full swing everywhere in the division and it will be completed very soon, said Abdus Salam, adding that it generates seasonal employment opportunities for scores of unemployed people at present.

Besides, tyranny of the middle man has reduced as the government is directly procuring rice, he added.