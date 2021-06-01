Govt speeds up implementation of fast-track projects

Construction work of the fast-track projects is progressing fast as experts and employees are working in three shifts to complete these projects without any further delay.

According to an official concerned, foreign experts and workers of the fast-track projects are working hard to complete the projects as per the government’s desire.

The official said the COVID-19 pandemic hindered pace of work of the fast-track projects, including most important Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project, Rapid Mass Transit (MRT) Line-6 and also Payra port development work.

“Once these projects are completed, the country’s economy will see a big change,” said the official.

Talking to BSS, former governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Atiur Rahman said under the visionary and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the government has been implementing fast track projects, which will be a game changer.

“Following successful implementation of these projects, employment and investment will be increased in the country,” he said.

The fast-track projects are: Padma Bridge, Padma Bridge Rail Link, Mass Rapid Transit Line-6 (MRT), Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Rail Link, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Matarbari Port Development Project, Rampal Power Plant and the Payra Deep Seaport.

Meanwhile the government formed a taskforce headed by Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office Dr Ahmed Kaikaus for monitoring the implementation of the first-track projects.

Experts said after opening the 6.15 kilometer long Padma Bridge for public, the country’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) will boost up by 1.5-2 percent.

They said construction works of metro rail, Rooppur nuclear power plant, Padma rail link project, Pyra port development, Matarbari power plant and Rampal power plant projects are advancing well despite the pandemic.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said mega projects, including Padma Bridge, metro rail, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Karnafuli Tunnel and flyovers, are being constructed in different parts of the country.

He, also the Awami League general secretary, hoped the Padma Bridge would be opened for vehicular movement in June, 2022.

According to International Chamber of Commerce-Bangladesh (ICCB), Bangladesh will be connected with many of the South and Southeast Asian countries with the completion of the Padma Bridge being built with own resources.

According to the Padma Bridge project details, the project’s overall progress reached 85.50 percent with main bridge construction work progressing 93.25 percent and river training work 83.5 percent.

“We are working to complete the bridge by June next year,” Project Director of Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project Md Shafiqul Islam told BSS here today.

He said construction works are hindering due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The dream project- Padma Bridge -is being implemented at a cost of USD 3.692 billion and Metro rail’s cost at Taka 22,000 crore.

The metro rail line-6 project from the capital’s Uttara to Motijheel is being implemented from July 2012 to June 2024 period.

The project has so far seen 63.26 percent progress, while Uttara to Agargaon point, the first phase progress is now at 84.79 percent.

Country’s lone nuclear power plant is being set up at Rooppur, Pabna.

The overall progress of the 1200-megawatt Matarbari coal-fired power plant project is now around 42 percent while the implementation of Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) contract are around 52.11 percent.

The Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited (CPGCBL), the implementing agency, has a target to go for operation of the power plant from January 2024.

Talking to BSS, CPGCBL Executive Director (Project) Abul Kalam Azad said despite the Covid-19 pandemic, they are making good progress as per their schedule and they have already completed the construction of port.

“Commercial operation of the port has not yet started due to infrastructure. But we have already received 14 mother vessels of our project goods,” he added.

So far, the Payra Deep Sea port project’s physical progress was found at 76.39 percent, while construction of the Padma Rail Link Project is going in full swing.

The coal-fired power plant is being set up at Rampal near Sundarbans with Indian assistance.

Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar-Ramu-Ghundhum rail line project has been designed to set up a single-track dual gauge rail line from Dohazari to Ghundhum near Myanmar border to promote tourism and regional connectivity.

The implementation of the fast-track projects is expected to add 2.0 percent to the country’s GDP.

The government will continue work on fast-track projects as much as possible even in the lockdown scheduled.

All healthcare facilities, including improved beds, oxygen supply, have been made available for experts and workers of those fast track projects. Full-time doctors and nurses presence has been ensured.