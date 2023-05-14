Govt takes all preparations to tackle cyclone ‘Mocha’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said that the government has taken all preparations to tackle the cyclone “Mocha”.

“Cyclone ‘Mocha’ is coming. We’ve kept ready the cyclone centres and taken all types of preparations to tackle it,” she said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 60th convention of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) as chief guest on IEB premises here.

The premier said that there is a possibility of electrocution if water accumulates during the cyclone, adding: “So, operation of electricity and gas has to be shut down at that time”.

This move (shutdown of gas and electricity) would create temporary sufferings but it would save the lives of people, she said.

“We will take and are taking such measures,” she added.

Maritime port of Cox’s Bazar has been advised to hoist danger signal No 10, as the very severe cyclonic storm ‘Mocha’ – over east central Bay and adjoining area is likely to intensify further and move in a north-northwesterly direction.

The maritime ports Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist great danger signal number 8, and the maritime port of Mongla has been advised to keep hoisted local warning signal number 4.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman today stated the latest maritime port warning signal updates at a special weather briefing today.

The very severe cyclonic storm ‘Mocha’ is likely to cross Cox’s Bazar-Myanmar’s north coast by 6 pm on May 14 (Sunday), said the special bulletin of the Met Office.

Cox’s Bazar and adjoining coastal areas will experience the peripheral effect of the very severe cyclonic storm by this evening.