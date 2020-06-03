Govt thinks most about people’s betterment: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged all to work at their respective workplaces by following the health code properly to protect themselves from coronavirus, saying that the government thinks most about the betterment of the people.

“All will have to continue working at their workplaces abiding by the health guidelines properly so that the people of the country don’t suffer as we think most about their wellbeing,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina added: “It should be kept in mind that own protection means keeping others protected.

So, we’ll try sincerely to protect ourselves, own families and colleagues and it’ll will be our decision.”

The prime minister said this while delivering her introductory speech at the weekly meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) through videoconferencing from her official Ganabhaban residence here this morning.

Ministers concerned were connected to it from the NEC conference room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital.

Sheikh Hasina, also the ECNEC chairperson, reiterated her optimism to overcome the present situation arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We think, these days won’t prevail and we could advance by facing any barriers,” she said.

Regarding the relaxation of the nationwide shutdown imposed to contain the spread of the lethal virus, the prime minister said that the government has taken the initiative so that the people of all classes can keep up their living and livelihood.

“We don’t want the people of the country to go through hardship. Paying attention to this, we’ve relaxed some directives and opened some sectors,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina went on saying: “We took these steps so that the daily wage earners and low and middle-income people could continue their living and livelihood.”

“After that I’ll tell the people to abide by the health guidelines recognised internationally so that the people of our country remain protected,” she added.

“The prime minister said the whole world has stalled due to the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic.”Not in Bangladesh only, this situation prevails in the entire globe,” she said.

“This problem has been created at every place (of the world) and we’re not out of the problem,” she added.

Citing that many Bangladeshis died of the deadly virus at home and abroad, Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at their death and prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls.

“However many people recovered from the disease and we want the countrymen to follow the health code issued to curb the virus,” she said.

The prime minister said her government was carrying out the economic activities in a well-planned way (before the COVID-19 outbreak).

“We were passing and implementing various development projects by holding (ECNEC) meetings regularly, and as a result dynamism was infused into the economy. But it got stagnant due to the coronavirus outbreak,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said: “We had hoped that the way our economy was progressing, we’ll be able to cut poverty rate further and take Bangladesh to a higher level as a developing country during the celebration of ‘Mujib Year’ and the golden jubilee of independence.”

“But the pace has stalled to some extent due to the COVID-19,” she noted.

Referring to giving approval to some urgent matters during the pandemic, the prime minister said: “We could not hold meetings many times (in the current situation). But we endorsed some issues immediately considering the health safety of the people and we’ll approve those in today’s (ECNEC) meeting.”