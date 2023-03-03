Govt to fulfill dreams freedom fighters: Shahab Uddin

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin today said the present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working tirelessly to fulfill the dreams of Bangabandhu and the valiant freedom fighters.

“She (Prime Minister) has made Bangladesh a middle-income country. Now she is working to make it developed and prosperous ‘Smart Bangladesh’. The blood of the martyrs will not go in vain,” he said.

The environment minister said this as chief guest while unveiling a plaque built in the memory of the martyrs of the great War of Liberation in village South Shahbazpur Gholsa of Barlekha upazila of Moulvibazar this noon.

Md Shahab Uddin further said that those who came to power after the killing of the Father of the Nation wanted to erase the ‘Joy Bangla’ slogan and destroy the correct history of the country.

“They did not want to keep any sign of the Liberation War. If the anti-liberation forces come back to power, the ongoing development progress of the country will come to a halt. Everyone should be careful about them,” he added.

Barlekha Upazila Parishad Chairman Shoeb Ahmad, Barlekha Upazila Awami League Acting General Secretary and former Upazila Parishad Chairman Rafiqul Islam Sundar and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Jahangir Hossain were present on the occasion, among others.