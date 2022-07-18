Govt to procure 1 lakh metric tons of wheat from Russia

The government has taken a decision in principle to procure some 1 lakh metric tons of wheat from Russia on G to G

basis under Direct Procurement Method (DPM) to meet the growing demand of wheat in the country.

The decision was taken at the 27th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) in this year held today virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin said that the Directorate General of Food under the Ministry of Food brought the proposal before the CCEA meeting and it was later given approval in principle.

He said once the negotiations are held with the Russian side, then the details on the import price of wheat would be ascertained.