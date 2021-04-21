Govt to procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG

The government will procure some 33.60 lakh MMBtu of LNG from Vitol Asia Pte Ltd, Singapore at a cost of around Taka 267.58 crore in a bid to meet the growing demand of LNG in the country.

The purchase proposal was approved at the 15th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) of this year held today virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters virtually after the meeting, Cabinet Division additional secretary Dr Sahida Akhter said the meeting approved a total of eight proposals. She informed that the import of per unit MMBtu LNG would cost the government $8.012.

The day’s meeting approved a proposal from the Health Services Division under which Community Based Health Care Authority (CBHC) will procure some 80,734 cartons of 27 types of medicines from the Essential Drugs Company Limited under Direct Procurement Method (DPM) at a cost of around Taka 140 crore.

The finance minister said these medicines would be procured for countrywide 13,881 community clinics.

The meeting approved a proposal from the Road Transport and Highways Division under which the package number PW-02 of the project for installing excel load control centers on the sources of goods transportation on the important highways has been awarded to Spectra Engineers Ltd at a cost of around Taka 188.36 crore.

Kamal said such excel load control centers are being installed on various highways. Under a proposal from the Local Government Division, China GEO Engineering Corporation will erect 124km sewer pipelines, three sewerage pumping stations and 13,800 service connection works under the project for improving sewerage system of Khulna at a cost of around Taka 696.76 crore.

In another proposal from the Road Transport and Highways Division, the CCGP meeting approved additional Taka 13.43 crore as variation for the 25-km road development from Cox’s Bazar to Ukhia under the package number WP-01 of Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf Road (N-1) Development project. Besides, the meeting also approved additional Taka 16.31 crore as variation for the 25km road development from Ukhia to Unchiprang under package number WP-02 of the Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf Road (N-1) Development Project.

Apart from these, the day’s meeting approved two separate proposals from the Ministry of Railways under which the package number WD-01 of the construction of broad gauge rail tracks from Modhukhali to Magura via Kamarkhali project has been awarded to the joint venture of CREC and CCL, Dhaka with at a cost of Taka 433.78 crore.

The package number WD-2 under the same project has been awarded to the joint venture of CRCC and MAHL, Dhaka at a cost of around Taka 449 crore. Prior to the CCGP meeting, the meeting of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs was held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

The meeting approved a proposal for procuring weed harvesters, Model: BERKY 6925, Germany through direct procurement method (DPM) for the city corporations in the current fiscal year (FY21).