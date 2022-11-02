Govt to punish those spreading propaganda against country abroad: PM tells JS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today told the parliament that the government is working to ensure punishment for those who are engaged in spreading propaganda against the country and the government staying abroad.

“The government has been working to bring those, who are engaged in anti-government activities, provocative and fabricated statements (staying abroad), to book and ensure punishment,” she said.

The premier was replying to a question from Awami League lawmaker Nur Uddin Chowdhary Nayan from Laxmipur-2 constituency during the question-answer session in the House.

She said the expatriate Bangladeshis brighten the name and image of Bangladesh through their positive activities in the host countries alongside sending remittance. They can play role to protect the interests of Bangladesh staying in the host countries, she added.

“But unfortunately some people among the expatriate Bangladeshis are engaged in spreading propaganda against the country and the government, while staying abroad,” she added.

She also mentioned a number of steps taken to brighten the image of Bangladesh and stop propaganda in foreign countries.

Sheikh Hasina said plans have been taken and regular efforts continue to publish factual news and articles in international media regularly for depicting the positive image of Bangladesh and facing propaganda.

If an untrue and propaganda story is published in the international media, the public diplomacy wing of Foreign Ministry sends objective and factual rejoinder to the media, she said.

The fabricated and baseless social media posts of those who spread propaganda are monitored, she added.