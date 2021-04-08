Govt to take tougher steps to save people from coronavirus: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her government will take tougher stance to protect lives of the people from the deadly coronavirus in view of massive surge in the infection and death rates in the last few days.

“Coronavirus has appeared as a pandemic. We are witnessing its blow. Although we have taken some measures to fight the pandemic, we might have to take tougher steps in future to save lives of the people and we must do it,” she said.

The Prime Minister was addressing the concluding ceremony of a six-month 71th foundation training course for fresh cadre service officers in the morning through a video conference from her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital.

The participants were connected from the Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre (BPATC) and several other training centres.

The Prime Minister asked the fresh officers to be cautious in maintaining the health guidelines to protect themselves and others from the deadly Covid-19.

“After going to your workplaces, you all have to give special focus so that the people abide by the health guide lines,” she said.

The Prime Minister reiterated her call to the countrymen to follow the health protocols, particularly wearing masks, as she described it as the most important thing “to protect yourself and the people around you.”

“The life and livelihoods of the people must go on. We cannot inflict the people with sufferings. But, maintaining health guidelines is crucially important,” she said

The Prime Minister also suggested all to inhale vapor of hot water after returning home alongside doing gurgle which effectively works against the Covid-19.

In accordance with the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Bangladesh logged over 7,000 COVID-19 cases for the four consecutive days as 7087 cases were recorded on April 4, 7,075 on April 5, 7,213 April 6 and 7,626 on April 7.

The country reported 53 COVID-19 fatalities on April 4, 52 on April 5, 66 on April 6 and 63 on April 63, it added.

State Minister for Public Administration Ministry Farhad Hossain, MP, and its Senior Secretary Shaikh Yusuf Harun also spoke on the occasion.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, the state minister later handed over certificates among those secured first, second and third positions in the training course.

Rector (Secretary) of BPATC Md. Rakib Hossain placed the result of the training course to the Prime Minister and administered oath to 307 fresh officers – 228 males and 79 females.