Govt tries best to maintain pace of uplift amid COVID-19: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her government is trying its best to keep up the pace of development amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“We know that the country’s development is being hindered due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Despite that we’re making strides to maintain the pace of uplift as much as possible,” she said.

The prime minister said this while delivering her introductory speech at the weekly meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) through a videoconference from her official Ganabhaban residence here this morning.

Ministers concerned were connected to it from the NEC conference room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital.

Sheikh Hasina, also the ECNEC chairperson, reiterated her call to the people to follow the health codes properly to protect themselves from the deadly virus.

“Life will go on and it cannot be stalled. Despite that I would like to request the countrymen to abide by the health rules properly,” she said.

The prime minister said the coronavirus is not a problem for Bangladesh alone, it’s a worldwide problem. “So we pray to Almighty Allah so that the people can return to normal life after being freed from the pandemic,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said: “We’ve lost many people including cabinet member and parliament member in the lethal disease, while many (expatriates) also died abroad and I pray for eternal peace of their departed souls.”