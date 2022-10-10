Govt trying best for development of communication system: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her government is working tirelessly for overall development of the communication system as Bangladesh’s advancement was largely dependent on it.

“It is mostly needed to uplift the communication system for ensuring development of Bangladesh. That’s why, we are trying our best to do so,” she said.

The premier said this while inaugurating the country’s first ever six-lane Modhumoti Bridge in Narail and the third Shitalakhya Bridge named after valiant Freedom Fighter AKM Nasim Osman in Narayanganj through a videoconferencing from her office here.

She said, “The two newly inaugurated bridges will play an important role in the development of Bangladesh and immensely intensify the country’s socio-economic advancement.”

The prime minister said she is very happy to open the two bridges and greeted Japan and Saudi Arabia for their help in constructing those.

She said she named the Kalna Bridge as Modhumoti Bridge as it was built over the Modhumoti River while the third Shitalakhya Bridge was named after AKM Nasim Osman as he was a valiant freedom fighter and in recognition of his efforts to construct the bridge.

The premier said the Awami League government had also constructed the Shitalakhya-1 and 2 bridges.

Sheikh Hasina said her government has attached priorities on developing the communication system, generating employment and expansion of trade and commerce to ensure the overall progress of Bangladesh.

With opening of the newly constructed bridges, international connection particularly with south Asian countries including Nepal, Bhutan and India would be further strengthened that will help boost trade and commerce while the deprived areas of the south and south-western regions would also be developed further, she said.

The bridges would make direct communications with the country’s Chattogram and Mongla ports while the Modhumoti Bridge would help connect Bangladesh’s south-western region with the Trans Asian Highway that would help make the country’s economy more vibrant, she added.

Sheikh Hasina said her government has made the country’s Chattogram and Mongla seaports alongside the international airports in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet open to friendly countries for mutual benefits.

She said her government has constructed all the big bridges in Bangladesh that included Padma Bridge, Jamuna Bridge, Dhorala Bridge, Shikarpur-Duarika, Rupsha Bridge, Bhairab Bridge, Gabkhan Bridge and many more bridges across the country.

The premier said her government built the Padma Bridge with own finance, taking it as a big challenge confronting all the conspiracies that included false allegations of corruption with the help of the almighty Allah and courage from the people.

“We are working in connecting all communication systems of the country. We can say that we have been able to connect every part of Bangladesh,” she said.

The prime minister urged all to work together to continue the country’s development spree despite the fact that the uplift activities have been slowed down due to the world crisis arising out of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Covid-19 pandemic.

She reiterated Bangladesh’s stance that her country never wants war with any country rather want peace, saying, “We want peace, not war.”

The prime minister stressed the need for using the money of selling firearms for the welfare of the children.

Election: Sheikh Hasina, also President of the Awami League, said her party always comes to power by getting people’s mandate through elections.

“We have been voted to power and we engaged ourselves in serving the people,” she continued.

Awami League always has a history to come to power through elections by taking support from the people, she said.

Sheikh Hasina said that the Awami League maintained the democratic process in the country.

The premier later exchanged views virtually with the people, local representatives and government officers after connecting to Narail, Gopalganj and Narayanganj districts.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader spoke at the function while PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus moderated it.

Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh ITO Naoki and Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh Essa Youssef Essa Al Duhailan also spoke on the occasion.

Secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Division A B M Amin Ullah Nuri gave a brief description of the bridges.

A video documentary on the bridge projects was screened.